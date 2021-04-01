Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.02 Million Stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Vapotherm worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth about $356,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $619.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,300. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

