Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NWPX opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $327.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

