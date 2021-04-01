Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,073 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.68.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

