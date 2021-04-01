Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Up 46.7% in March

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Bank of Queensland stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $14.19.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

