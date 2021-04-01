Barclays PLC Cuts Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,958,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,851 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Software by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 50,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Software by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 323,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 84,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $677.06 million, a P/E ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMSWA. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

