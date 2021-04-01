Barclays PLC Has $168,000 Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CAI International were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CAI International by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 279,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CAI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CAI International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 211,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAI International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.