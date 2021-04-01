Barclays PLC Raises Stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 170.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEON. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in VEON by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 66,354,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,195,000 after buying an additional 13,239,898 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VEON by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VEON by 21.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,176 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of VEON by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,024 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

