Barclays PLC Sells 12,461 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

ANAB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAB opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

