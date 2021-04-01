Barclays PLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth $4,954,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 25.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 11,240 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $339,335.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,879.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,347 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $76,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,691 shares of company stock worth $21,444,965. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

MORF stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.