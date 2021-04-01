Barclays PLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of TGP opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGP shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.