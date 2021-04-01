Barclays PLC Sells 243 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 327.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $316.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $436.70 million, a P/E ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.12. Daily Journal Co. has a one year low of $212.52 and a one year high of $416.68.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.