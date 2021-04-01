Barclays Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $78.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Hess stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. Hess has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $1,499,183.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

