Barclays Reiterates “€2.90” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.83 ($3.33).

O2D opened at €2.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.91 ($3.42).

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

