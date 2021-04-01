Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMIGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMIGY stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $44.89.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

