Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

