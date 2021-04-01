Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.34 ($94.52).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €88.47 ($104.08) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €76.59 and a 200-day moving average of €70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €38.50 ($45.29) and a 12 month high of €88.78 ($104.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

