Beaxy Achieves Market Cap of $3.59 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $3.59 million and $5,338.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

