Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Tops $1.53

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $38.89 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00064597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00322510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.00773393 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00047984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029002 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 111,432,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,463,044 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

