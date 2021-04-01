Berenberg Bank Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.86 ($109.24).

Shares of HLAG opened at €132.40 ($155.76) on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a 50-day moving average of €123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

