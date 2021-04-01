Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Up 46.4% in March

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $27,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,003 shares of company stock worth $43,033,515.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.