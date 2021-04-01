Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

