Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

