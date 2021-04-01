Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 714 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $164,615,000 after buying an additional 182,945 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.20. 171,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

