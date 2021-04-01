Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Receives €36.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.70 ($43.18).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

BDT traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting €46.50 ($54.71). 8,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.66 million and a PE ratio of -112.59. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 52 week high of €55.40 ($65.18).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

