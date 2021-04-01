bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 0.6%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €43.40 ($51.06) and last traded at €43.50 ($51.18). Approximately 3,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.75 ($51.47).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of bet-at-home.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers casino sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

