BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,745,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,019,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in BHP Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

