Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $26.80. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,431,292 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,972,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

