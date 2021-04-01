Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.83

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.83 and traded as high as $137.22. Biglari shares last traded at $137.22, with a volume of 1,866 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Biglari alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.02. The company has a market cap of $302.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.