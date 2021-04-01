Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bilibili from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Nomura raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.05.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bilibili by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bilibili by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

