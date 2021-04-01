Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.23) and the lowest is ($3.28). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($10.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.63) to ($9.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($3.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.85) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHVN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.26. 439,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,605. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

