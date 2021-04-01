Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report $2.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $3.46 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $7.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $9.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.57 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $34.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.79. 561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,712. The company has a market cap of $68.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Biomerica by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biomerica by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

