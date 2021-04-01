BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.60 and a beta of -1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.92.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

