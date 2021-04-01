Bitcoin Plus Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $66,528.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.72 or 0.00014835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 156,917 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

