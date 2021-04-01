BitDegree (BDG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $1,684.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

