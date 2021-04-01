BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.99% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $255,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,588,000 after purchasing an additional 175,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $584,040.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,325,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,480 shares of company stock worth $4,575,525 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

