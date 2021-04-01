Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDTX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $101,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,156 shares of company stock worth $814,013.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,624,000 after buying an additional 575,818 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 266,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 201,246 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 154,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

