Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

