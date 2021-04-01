BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of AVITA Medical worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at $697,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 285.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $19.82 on Thursday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $428.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

