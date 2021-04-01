BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,766 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Enochian Biosciences were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 5.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enochian Biosciences Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

