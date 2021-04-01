BlackRock Inc. Purchases 9,132 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.47% of Sesen Bio worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296,447 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 183,553 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 753.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 525.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 110,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SESN opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $440.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SESN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

