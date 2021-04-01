BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,830 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $299.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

