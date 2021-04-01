BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Short Interest Up 62.1% in March

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BFY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,612. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

