Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 687.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Blink Charging worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,572.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

