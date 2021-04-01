BLOC.MONEY Achieves Market Capitalization of $151,573.97 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 169.8% against the dollar. One BLOC.MONEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $151,573.97 and approximately $373.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00052311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.94 or 0.00643964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Token Profile

BLOC.MONEY (CRYPTO:BLOC) is a token. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,292,601 tokens. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

