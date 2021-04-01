Blockport Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31,678.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.54 or 0.00635240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

BPT is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog. The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.