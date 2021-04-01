Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Bloom Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of BE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. 35,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,078. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

