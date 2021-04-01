Bluzelle Trading 62.6% Higher This Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $167.46 million and $61.21 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.53 or 0.00644880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,287,741 tokens. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

