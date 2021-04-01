BMO Capital Markets Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $120.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE:WCN opened at $107.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 138.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.39.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.