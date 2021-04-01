BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 87,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 155,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

