Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,300 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the February 28th total of 436,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,393.0 days.

OTCMKTS BOLIF remained flat at $$38.84 on Thursday. 118,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01.

BOLIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

